NTPC Green Energy to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date; check details

NTPC Green Energy Ltd will meet on October 29, 2025, to approve Q2 results for 2025. The company reported a 59% increase in net profit to 220.48 crore for the June quarter, driven by revenue growth. Total income rose 24% to 751.69 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Oct 2025, 03:31 PM IST
The board of directors of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 29th October 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th October 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

NTPC Green Energy reported a 59% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 220.48 crore for the June quarter, fueled by revenue growth. The entity, part of power conglomerate NTPC Ltd, had achieved a net profit of 138.61 crore in the first quarter of the previous 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income rose to 751.69 crore during the recent April-June quarter, reflecting a 24% increase from 607.43 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its expenses amounted to 492.55 crore compared to 423.99 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

NTPC Green Energy serves as the umbrella organization for NTPC's green business initiatives, executing projects through both organic and inorganic methods, and aims to lead NTPC's green energy initiatives, targeting an ambitious 60 gigawatts (GW) by FY32.

The company successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO), which included a fresh issuance of 92,63,29,669 equity shares at a face value of 10 each, during FY25.

The IPO raised a total of 10,000 crore, and the company's equity shares were listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.

NTPC Green Energy share price today

NTPC Green Energy share price today closed 0.69% higher at 101.48 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 102.45 apiece and an intraday low of 100.53 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, NTPC Green has been trading in a sideways range of 100– 115 for the past 27 weeks, indicating prolonged consolidation.

The stock is currently bouncing back from the lower end of the range, and a move above 106 could extend the recovery toward the upper boundary near 115. However, lack of accumulative volumes within the range suggests absence of strong institutional participation. This indicates that the stock is still far from a confirmed range breakout, and traders should wait for clear volume-backed price action before expecting any sustained uptrend.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

