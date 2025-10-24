NTPC Green Energy to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date; check details

The board of directors of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 29th October 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th October 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

NTPC Green Energy reported a 59% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹220.48 crore for the June quarter, fueled by revenue growth. The entity, part of power conglomerate NTPC Ltd, had achieved a net profit of ₹138.61 crore in the first quarter of the previous 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income rose to ₹751.69 crore during the recent April-June quarter, reflecting a 24% increase from ₹607.43 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its expenses amounted to ₹492.55 crore compared to ₹423.99 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

NTPC Green Energy serves as the umbrella organization for NTPC's green business initiatives, executing projects through both organic and inorganic methods, and aims to lead NTPC's green energy initiatives, targeting an ambitious 60 gigawatts (GW) by FY32.

The company successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO), which included a fresh issuance of 92,63,29,669 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each, during FY25.

The IPO raised a total of ₹10,000 crore, and the company's equity shares were listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024.

NTPC Green Energy share price today NTPC Green Energy share price today closed 0.69% higher at ₹101.48 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹102.45 apiece and an intraday low of ₹100.53 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, NTPC Green has been trading in a sideways range of ₹100– ₹115 for the past 27 weeks, indicating prolonged consolidation.

The stock is currently bouncing back from the lower end of the range, and a move above ₹106 could extend the recovery toward the upper boundary near ₹115. However, lack of accumulative volumes within the range suggests absence of strong institutional participation. This indicates that the stock is still far from a confirmed range breakout, and traders should wait for clear volume-backed price action before expecting any sustained uptrend.

