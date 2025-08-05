NTPC Green Energy Share price gains amid weak India stock markets on winning green ammonia project

Stock market today: NTPC Green Share price gained in the morning trades on Tuesday amid weak markets on winning green ammonia project

NTPC Green Energy—Green Ammonia Project details NTPC Green Energy Ltd., on 4 August post-market hours, announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), has emerged as the successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on August 4, 2025.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) held an e-reverse auction , and the winning bidder was NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), for the full capacity of 70,000 metric tonnes per annum (MT/year) of green ammonia.

This is a component of SECI's broader offer for 7.24 lakh MT of green ammonia each year, which would be distributed among 13 sites in India. The purpose of the e-reverse auction was to supply Krishana Phoschem Limited, situated in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh, with 70,000 MT of green ammonia annually. This capacity was acquired by NTPC REL for Rs. 51.80 per kilogram.

NTPC Green Energy other key developments NTPC Green Energy also announced on Monday, 4 August, that as a result of the successful commissioning, IRCON Renewable Power Limited (IRPL), a joint venture of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited, has declared a 75 MW (Lot-5) (cumulatively 300 MW) portion of its 500 MW plant capacity to be in commercial operation as of 0:00 hrs. on 06.08.2025.

As per the NTPC Green Energy release, “consequent upon successful commissioning, part capacity of 75 MW (Lot-5) (cumulative 300 MW) out of the total 500 MW plant capacity of IRCON Renewable Power Limited (IRPL), a joint venture of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 06.08.2025.”

NTPC Green Energy share price movement NTPC Green Energy share price opened at ₹105.85 on the BSE on Tuesday, higher than Monday's closing price of ₹105.10. The NTPC Green Energy share price thereafter gained to highs of ₹106.25, which marked 1% intraday gains.