NTPC pays ₹3,248 crore as final dividend to the central government for FY25. Details here

State-owned power giant National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has paid ₹3,248 crore to the Ministry of Power as the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

In a post on the social media platform X, the company said, “NTPC paid its final dividend of ₹3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.”

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, along with the Board of Directors, submitted the final dividend payment advice to the Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, in the presence of Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), and senior officials from MoP and NTPC.

“This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has distributed dividends to its shareholders,” the company said.

NTPC paid an initial interim dividend of ₹2,424 crore for FY25, followed by a second interim dividend of ₹2,424 crore in November 2024 and February 2025. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 amounts to ₹8,096 crore, corresponding to ₹8.35 per share on a face value of ₹10 each.

NTPC FY25 results For FY25, the company's net profit increased to ₹23,953.15 crore from ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24. Total income also grew to ₹1,90,862.45 crore, up from ₹1,81,165.86 crore in FY24.

The profits from subsidiaries rose to ₹4,139 crore in FY25, up from ₹3,897 crore in FY24. Additionally, the profit share from joint ventures increased to ₹2,214 crore in the fiscal ending March 2025, compared to ₹1,636 crore in 2023-24.

In Q4FY25, the company reported a nearly 4% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹5,788 crore, driven by higher revenue from its generation sector. In the same period of 2023-24, the company recorded a net profit of ₹6,490.05 crore.

NTPC's total income rose to ₹51,085.05 crore in the latest March quarter, up from ₹48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24. The company's revenue from the generation segment increased to ₹49,352.99 crore, compared to ₹47,088.70 crore in the same quarter of FY24.