Subscribe

NTPC pays ₹3,248 crore as final dividend to the central government for FY25. Details here

NTPC paid 3,248 crore as the final dividend for FY 2024-25, marking 32 consecutive years of dividend distribution. Total dividends for FY25 reached 8,096 crore. 

Riya R Alex
Updated27 Sep 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Advertisement
NTPC's total dividends for FY25 reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,096 crore.
NTPC's total dividends for FY25 reached ₹8,096 crore.

State-owned power giant National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has paid 3,248 crore to the Ministry of Power as the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, the company said, “NTPC paid its final dividend of 3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.”

Advertisement

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, along with the Board of Directors, submitted the final dividend payment advice to the Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, in the presence of Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), and senior officials from MoP and NTPC.

Also Read | PTC stake sale saga: NTPC’s buyout plan hits an NHPC wall

“This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has distributed dividends to its shareholders,” the company said.

NTPC paid an initial interim dividend of 2,424 crore for FY25, followed by a second interim dividend of 2,424 crore in November 2024 and February 2025. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 amounts to 8,096 crore, corresponding to 8.35 per share on a face value of 10 each.

Advertisement
Also Read | NTPC arm invites global green chemical makers to develop projects at Andhra hub

NTPC FY25 results

For FY25, the company's net profit increased to 23,953.15 crore from 21,332.45 crore in FY24. Total income also grew to 1,90,862.45 crore, up from 1,81,165.86 crore in FY24.

The profits from subsidiaries rose to 4,139 crore in FY25, up from 3,897 crore in FY24. Additionally, the profit share from joint ventures increased to 2,214 crore in the fiscal ending March 2025, compared to 1,636 crore in 2023-24.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Oil India among shares in focus today

In Q4FY25, the company reported a nearly 4% increase in consolidated net profit to 5,788 crore, driven by higher revenue from its generation sector. In the same period of 2023-24, the company recorded a net profit of 6,490.05 crore.

Advertisement

NTPC's total income rose to 51,085.05 crore in the latest March quarter, up from 48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24. The company's revenue from the generation segment increased to 49,352.99 crore, compared to 47,088.70 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
NTPCFinal Dividend
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNTPC pays ₹3,248 crore as final dividend to the central government for FY25. Details here
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks