NTPC, Power Grid and 2 other power stocks are recommended as Buy. Here's why
05 Jan 2023, 11:06 PM IST
- Emkay Global has recommended buying four power stocks for investors. These four stocks are NTPC, NHPC, CESC, and Power Grid.
Power sector demand growth is said to be back to its normalised level. Further, the growth is likely to stay buoyant as the country's manufacturing PMI continues to be strong. Also, the onset of summer may further accelerate power demand in the next 6-7 months. Notably, in the last two months of Q3FY23, power generation growth rebounded to double-digits. Going forward, Emkay Global has recommended buying four power stocks for investors.
