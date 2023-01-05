Power sector demand growth is said to be back to its normalised level. Further, the growth is likely to stay buoyant as the country's manufacturing PMI continues to be strong. Also, the onset of summer may further accelerate power demand in the next 6-7 months. Notably, in the last two months of Q3FY23, power generation growth rebounded to double-digits. Going forward, Emkay Global has recommended buying four power stocks for investors.

These four stocks are NTPC, NHPC, CESC, and Power Grid.

In its latest research note, Emkay Global highlighted that power generation growth rebounded to double-digits in Nov-Dec ’22, leading to ~8% YoY generation growth during Q3FY23. Generation was flattish in Oct-22, due to heavy rains. Both, Nov and Dec ’22, saw double-digit generation growth. Generation from thermal units for the quarter was up 7.3% YoY, while RE generation was up 25% YoY.

Further, the report mentioned that on a 3-year CAGR basis, generation is up 5.5%, with thermal/RE growth at 5.3%/~16%, respectively. No major growth is seen in the Nuclear/Hydro verticals during the 3-year period. Meanwhile, on a 9M basis, power generation growth stood at 10% YoY, supported by 9%/19% growth from thermal/RE sources.

Thereby, the brokerage's note said, "we expect demand to see continued surge over the next 6-7 months, with the onset of summer. Indian manufacturing PMI remains strong and, hence, demand growth is expected to stay buoyant."

India's manufacturing activity touched a 26-month high in December at 57.8 driven by strong expansion in new orders and production --- implying resilient demand despite global challenges. In the previous month, the manufacturing PMI was at 55.7.

Further, Emkay Global analysts have recommended buying four power stocks. These are:

NTPC: Buy for a target price of ₹200.

According to Emkay, generation for NTPC (SA) has grown by 2% in the quarter which is below thermal growth of 7%, largely due to low utilization during Oct-22. For 9MFY22, generation growth was 10% vs 9% thermal growth, for overall India. Performance of NTPC’s key subsidiaries/JVs has enhanced – 12% YoY growth for the quarter and 35% for 9M. While NTPC’s coal PLF has improved to 76% in Dec-22 after it dropped to 64% in Oct-22. YTD PLF stands at 75% vs 69%. NTPC would add 18GW of projects (thermal, hydro, and RE) over the next 3 years. RE monetization is expected in Q4FY23.

Also, it stated that NTPC intends to tender 5/6GW of coal plants over the next 2 years. Given the huge under-utilized coal capacity (current PLF in the 75-80% range, while NTPC units have achieved 92-93% PLF earlier, on annual basis), Emkay analysts believe any strong uptick in demand in the medium term stands to benefit NTPC.

Following the above, the brokerage's note said, "We maintain our Dec-23 TP of Rs200/share for NTPC, which currently trades at 1x with 12% RoE on FY25E."

On Thursday, despite broader bearish markets, NTPC stock traded mostly positive and ended at ₹169.85 apiece up by 1.98% on BSE. In a year, the stock has jumped nearly 29%.

NHPC: Buy for a target price of ₹51.

Emkay's note said, "We maintain our Dec-23 TP of Rs51/share, based on SoTP methodology. The company has ~7.5GW of projects under various stages of construction (including Subs/JVs)."

Notably, Emkay highlighted that the company's under-construction hydro projects are:

- 2,800MW hydro projects (Subansiri Lower 200MW and Parbati II 800 MW), with project cost anticipated at Rs311 billion. These are expected to be commissioned within the next 12-15 months and are factored to add Rs16 billion to NHPC’s annual profitability.

- Projects entailing 2.1GW capacity are being developed via the JV route, with a project cost of Rs170 billion and expected commissioning during FY26-27.

- Through its subsidiaries, 1.3GW of projects with a project cost of Rs11 billion are expected to be commissioned in FY26 and a 120MW project (with a cost of Rs9 billion) is scheduled for commissioning in FY25.

On BSE, NHPC shares closed at ₹39.25 apiece down by 1.13% on Thursday. In a year, the stock has climbed nearly 25% on Dalal Street.

CESC (Buy for a target price of ₹101), Power Grid (Buy for a target price of ₹250):

In its report, Emkay analysts mentioned that DIL of CESC has seen strong generation growth for the quarter – 26% YoY. However, CESC's performance of DFs and tariff revision at the standalone entity remain key concerns. Rajasthan DFs, despite having completed 4/5 years, have not been able to see breakeven because of the Kota circle. Such DFs made an H1FY23 loss of Rs180 million versus Rs210 million loss YoY. Malegaon losses widened to Rs480 million during H1FY23 vs a loss of Rs290 million YoY.

On a positive note, Emkay's note stated that the performance of the Noida circle and of Dhariwal Infrastructure has been encouraging in the current fiscal.

In regards to Power Grid, Emkay's note said the company remains a low earnings-growth (3-5%) story in the medium term, with a 6/7% dividend yield.

On Thursday, CESC shares closed at ₹76.95 apiece broadly flat compared to the previous session on BSE. Power Grid shares finished at ₹208.80 apiece down by 1.09% on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.