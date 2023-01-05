NTPC, Power Grid and 2 other power stocks are recommended as Buy. Here's why

According to Emkay, generation for NTPC (SA) has grown by 2% in the quarter which is below thermal growth of 7%, largely due to low utilization during Oct-22. For 9MFY22, generation growth was 10% vs 9% thermal growth, for overall India. Performance of NTPC’s key subsidiaries/JVs has enhanced – 12% YoY growth for the quarter and 35% for 9M. While NTPC’s coal PLF has improved to 76% in Dec-22 after it dropped to 64% in Oct-22. YTD PLF stands at 75% vs 69%. NTPC would add 18GW of projects (thermal, hydro, and RE) over the next 3 years. RE monetization is expected in Q4FY23.

