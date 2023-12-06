NTPC, Power Grid, BHEL share prices are trading near 52-week highs. Peak power shortages are here to stay say analysts.
Stock Market Today- Power Grid Corporation scaled 52 week highs on Wednesday while others as NTPC, BHEL with gains of up to 107% are trading near highs seen on Tuesday. Peak power shortages are here to stay, say analysts.
Strong power demand has kept most of the power producers as well as transmission and distribution companies in focus. Power Grid Corporation of India while scaled 52 week highs on Wednesday, NTPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd with gains of 26-107% in last six months also are trading near 52-week highs scaled on Tuesday. Others prominet gainers include JSW Energy that with gains of more than 55% in last 6 months.
