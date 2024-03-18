NTPC, Power Grid, NHPC: new CERC regulations slightly positive for generation firms, mildly negative for transmission
Stock market today: NTPC, NHPC share prices saw gains of up to 3.5% in intraday trades on Monday. Final regulations for 5 years period beginning in April 2024 announced by the CERC are considered positives for generation projects while mildly negative for new transmission projects post April'2024
