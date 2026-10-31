NTPC Q2 results 2026 brings good news of 1st interim dividend for investors! Check amount, record date, profit details

NTPC 1st interim dividend: State-owned NTPC Limited reported a 38.7% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹7,029.56 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Besides Q2 results, the Maharatna PSU announced its first interim dividend for FY27.

NTPC share price closed 2.23% higher at ₹316 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,06,414.65 crore on Friday, October 30. Here are all the details to know about NTPC Q2 result

NTPC dividend The company’s board of directors, on Saturday, declared an interim dividend at the rate of 30% on the face value of ₹10 each for FY27. This is the first interim dividend announced by the PSU for the current financial year. The board has also fixed a record date for the payout to fix eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action.

NTPC dividend record date, payment timeline NTPC’s board fixed November 6 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The dividend is expected to be paid within the statutory period starting from November 25, 2026 onwards, as per the BSE filing.

NTPC Q2 result NTPC Limited reported a 38.7% annual jump in its net profit to ₹7,029.56 crore for the September quarter of FY27, its net profit stood at ₹5,066.78 crore reported in the year ago period.

Its net consolidated revenue from operations surged by 21.2% to ₹54,269.95 crore from ₹44,784.05 crore a year earlier. Its total income increased to ₹54,715.69 crore from ₹45,262.10 crore.

Whereas, its total expenses increased to ₹48,059.30 crore during the quarter under review from ₹40,218.03 crore. Its fuel cost surged to ₹28,628.19 crore from ₹23,062.34 crore during the same period.