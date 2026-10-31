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NTPC Q2 results 2026 brings good news of 1st interim dividend for investors! Check amount, record date, profit details

NTPC reported a 38.7% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 net profit to 7,029.56 crore, while revenue increased 21.2% to 54,269.95 crore. The company declared its first interim dividend of FY27 at 30% of face value, with November 6 set as the record date.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published31 Oct 2026, 05:12 PM IST
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NTPC reported a 38.7% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 net profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,029.56 crore. (AI image for representational purpose)
NTPC reported a 38.7% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 net profit to ₹7,029.56 crore. (AI image for representational purpose)

NTPC 1st interim dividend: State-owned NTPC Limited reported a 38.7% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to 7,029.56 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Besides Q2 results, the Maharatna PSU announced its first interim dividend for FY27.

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NTPC share price closed 2.23% higher at 316 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 3,06,414.65 crore on Friday, October 30. Here are all the details to know about NTPC Q2 result

NTPC dividend

The company’s board of directors, on Saturday, declared an interim dividend at the rate of 30% on the face value of 10 each for FY27. This is the first interim dividend announced by the PSU for the current financial year. The board has also fixed a record date for the payout to fix eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action.

NTPC dividend record date, payment timeline

NTPC’s board fixed November 6 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The dividend is expected to be paid within the statutory period starting from November 25, 2026 onwards, as per the BSE filing.

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NTPC Q2 result

NTPC Limited reported a 38.7% annual jump in its net profit to 7,029.56 crore for the September quarter of FY27, its net profit stood at 5,066.78 crore reported in the year ago period.

Its net consolidated revenue from operations surged by 21.2% to 54,269.95 crore from 44,784.05 crore a year earlier. Its total income increased to 54,715.69 crore from 45,262.10 crore.

Whereas, its total expenses increased to 48,059.30 crore during the quarter under review from 40,218.03 crore. Its fuel cost surged to 28,628.19 crore from 23,062.34 crore during the same period.

NTPC share price trend

The stock closed 2.23% higher at 316 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 3,06,414.65 crore on Friday. THe PSU stock has delivered 6% return in one week, but has declined 1.86% in one month, 8.27% in three months and around 20.82% in six months.

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