NTPC Q3 results: Net profit rises over 8% YoY to ₹5,597 crore; second interim dividend of ₹2.75/share declared

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated30 Jan 2026, 05:19 PM IST
NTPC announced its October to December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, 30 January 2026.
NTPC announced its October to December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

NTPC Q3 results: Net profit rises over 8% YoY to 5,597 crore; second interim dividend of 2.75/share declared, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

“Board of Directors in its aforesaid meeting decided, inter alia, to pay second interim dividend at the rate of 27.50% ( 2.75 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be 25 February 2026,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

