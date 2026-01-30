NTPC Q3 results: Net profit rises over 8% YoY to ₹5,597 crore; second interim dividend of ₹2.75/share declared, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.
“Board of Directors in its aforesaid meeting decided, inter alia, to pay second interim dividend at the rate of 27.50% ( ₹2.75 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26. The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be 25 February 2026,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.
