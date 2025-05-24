NTPC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹5,778 crore, revenue 3% YoY; Dividend declared

NTPC Q4 Results: For the entire FY25, the company's net profit rose to 23,953.15 crore against 21,332.45 crore in FY24.

Livemint
Published24 May 2025, 06:56 PM IST
NTPC National Thermal POWER Corporation Gandhar , Bharuch, Gujarat .Gas Source :Gandhar Gas field
NTPC National Thermal POWER Corporation Gandhar , Bharuch, Gujarat .Gas Source :Gandhar Gas field

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported nearly 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 7,897.14 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher operational income.

It had reported a net profit of 6,490.05 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC's operational income increased to 49,833.70 crore from 47,628.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the company's net profit rose to 23,953.15 crore against 21,332.45 crore in FY24.

The operational income also climbed to 1,88,138.06 crore from 1,78,524.80 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors have also recommended a final dividend of 33.50 per cent ( 3.35 per share) for 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of 2.50 per share and the second interim dividend at 2.50 per share of face value of 10 each for FY25 paid in November and February, respectively.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNTPC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹5,778 crore, revenue 3% YoY; Dividend declared
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.