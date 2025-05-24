NTPC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹5,778 crore, revenue 3% YoY; Dividend declared

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported nearly 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹7,897.14 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher operational income.

It had reported a net profit of ₹6,490.05 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC's operational income increased to ₹49,833.70 crore from ₹47,628.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the company's net profit rose to ₹23,953.15 crore against ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24.

The operational income also climbed to ₹1,88,138.06 crore from ₹1,78,524.80 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors have also recommended a final dividend of 33.50 per cent ( ₹3.35 per share) for 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.50 per share and the second interim dividend at ₹2.50 per share of face value of ₹10 each for FY25 paid in November and February, respectively.