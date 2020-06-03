Shares of NTPC were down 0.00% at 09:58 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded 0.00% lower at ₹96.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹95,729.84 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.04% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.60%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.6%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID rose 0.7%, PTC rose 0.56%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.95%.

At day's low, NTPC shares fell as much as -0.36% to ₹96.40, after opening at ₹98.00. NTPC shares had closed at ₹96.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹96.40 to ₹98.00 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of ₹145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of ₹85.55 to ₹99.70 while in the last week, between ₹94.30 to ₹99.70. 1.20 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23496.35 crore and profits of ₹2995.14 crore.

