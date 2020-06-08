Shares of NTPC were up +0.15% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded +0.15% higher at ₹98.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹97,115.08 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.42% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.9%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID rose 0.79%, PTC rose 2.72%, and TORNTPOWER fell 1.41%.

At day's high, NTPC shares rose as much as 2.19% to ₹100.15, after opening at ₹99.00. NTPC shares had closed at ₹98.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹97.80 to ₹100.15 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of ₹145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of ₹85.55 to ₹100.15 while in the last week, between ₹92.80 to ₹100.15. 1.85 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23496.35 crore and profits of ₹2995.14 crore.

