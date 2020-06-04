Shares of NTPC were down -1.27% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded -1.27% lower at ₹93.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹92,514.11 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE POWER was down -0.2%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID rose 1.37%, PTC rose 0.55%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.31%.

At day's low, NTPC shares fell as much as -1.48% to ₹93.30, after opening at ₹94.05. NTPC shares had closed at ₹94.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹93.30 to ₹95.25 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of ₹145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of ₹85.55 to ₹99.70 while in the last week, between ₹93.30 to ₹99.70. 1.38 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23496.35 crore and profits of ₹2995.14 crore.

