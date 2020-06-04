Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NTPC share price down 1.27% at 10:57 today
Shares of NTPC were down -1.27% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

NTPC share price down 1.27% at 10:57 today

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE POWER was down -0.2%

Shares of NTPC were down -1.27% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded -1.27% lower at 93.50, giving it a market capitalization of 92,514.11 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Shares of NTPC were down -1.27% at 10:57 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded -1.27% lower at 93.50, giving it a market capitalization of 92,514.11 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE POWER was down -0.2%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID rose 1.37%, PTC rose 0.55%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.31%.

At day's low, NTPC shares fell as much as -1.48% to 93.30, after opening at 94.05. NTPC shares had closed at 94.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 93.30 to 95.25 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of 145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of 74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of 85.55 to 99.70 while in the last week, between 93.30 to 99.70. 1.38 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of 23496.35 crore and profits of 2995.14 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated