Shares of NTPC were down -1.38% at 14:58 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded -1.38% lower at ₹96.60, giving it a market capitalization of ₹95,581.42 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.39% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID rose 4.28%, PTC rose 1.87%, and TORNTPOWER rose 2.29%.

At day's low, NTPC shares fell as much as -1.94% to ₹96.05, after opening at ₹99.20. NTPC shares had closed at ₹97.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹96.05 to ₹99.20 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of ₹145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of ₹85.55 to ₹99.70 while in the last week, between ₹91.15 to ₹99.70. 5.38 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23496.35 crore and profits of ₹2995.14 crore.

