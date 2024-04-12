NTPC share price hits 52-week high after subsidiary NTPC Green Energy picks four investment banks for IPO
NTPC share price hits 52-week high after announcing IPO plans worth ₹10,000 crore for NTPC Green Energy. Analysts recommend buying on dips strategy. IDBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management selected to manage the IPO process.
NTPC share price jumped 3% to touch 52-week high on Friday's session following the news that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, has chosen four investment banks to handle its initial public offering (IPO), valued at ₹10,000 crore, as reported by Moneycontrol. Since Life Insurance Corporation of India's share sale in 2022, it would be the largest by a state-owned company. The NTPC share price today opened at ₹363.10 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹374.50 and an intraday low of ₹363.
