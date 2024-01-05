NTPC share price hits fresh all-time high; should you book profit? Here's what experts say
NTPC share price has jumped 90 per cent in the last one year while in the last six months, it has gained about 63 per cent.
NTPC share price extended its record-setting run for the second consecutive session as it rose almost 3 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹325.60 in morning trade on BSE on Friday, January 5.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started