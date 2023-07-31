NTPC share price jumps 4%, makes 52-week high after Q1 results; details here

NTPC share price jumps 4%, makes 52-week high after Q1 results; details here2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST
NTPC has announced the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the second unit of 660 MW capacity at the Barh Super Thermal Power Station. NTPC's standalone commercial capacity will reach 57,038 MW, and the group commercial capacity will be 73,024 MW.
Following the news of the quarterly results, NTPC's stock reached a 52-week high. The shares of NTPC were seen surging and making a 52-week high for the past 5 trading sessions.
