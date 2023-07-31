NTPC share price jumps 4%, makes 52-week high after Q1 results; details here

Notably, captive mine coal production in Q1 FY24 was 6.24 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 4.10 MMT in the same period last year. Domestic coal supply for its units grew to 55.57 MMT in the June quarter, up from 53.26 MMT in Q1 FY23, while coal imports decreased to 2.48 MMT, down from 4.44 MMT in the same period last year.