Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NTPC share price jumps 4%, makes 52-week high after Q1 results; details here

2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

  • NTPC has announced the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the second unit of 660 MW capacity at the Barh Super Thermal Power Station. NTPC's standalone commercial capacity will reach 57,038 MW, and the group commercial capacity will be 73,024 MW.

NTPC's total installed capacity reached 73,024 megawatts (MW) as of June 30, 2023, up from 69,114 MW in the previous year.

Following the news of the quarterly results, NTPC's stock reached a 52-week high. The shares of NTPC were seen surging and making a 52-week high for the past 5 trading sessions.

The Government of India owns 51.10% of NTPC as of June 30, 2023. The company's consolidated profit before tax saw a significant surge of 20.9% to 6,661.27 crore in the first quarter of FY24, up from 5,507.79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

NTPC's total installed capacity reached 73,024 megawatts (MW) as of June 30, 2023, up from 69,114 MW in the previous year. The gross electricity generation for the quarter ended June 2023 was 88.546 billion units (BU), up from 90.498 BU in the same quarter last year.

NTPC has announced the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the second unit of 660 MW capacity at the Barh Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-I (3x660 MW). The unit has been declared operational from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.08.2023. With this development, NTPC's standalone commercial capacity will reach 57,038 MW, and the group commercial capacity will be 73,024 MW.

Notably, captive mine coal production in Q1 FY24 was 6.24 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 4.10 MMT in the same period last year. Domestic coal supply for its units grew to 55.57 MMT in the June quarter, up from 53.26 MMT in Q1 FY23, while coal imports decreased to 2.48 MMT, down from 4.44 MMT in the same period last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilization of coal-based power plants also saw a rise to 70.38% in the quarter ended June 2022, compared with 69.23% in the same quarter a year ago.

According to CLSA reported by Zee Business, maintained a 'buy' rating on NTPC after the power producer's earnings announcement, the company demonstrated improved quality in operations and financials in the June quarter, with a 609-basis-point rise in the availability of coal plants.

