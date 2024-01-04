NTPC share price jumps 5%, hits fresh all-time high; Axis Securities sees further upside
NTPC share price has jumped 92 per cent in the last one year while in the last six months, it has gained about 65 per cent.
NTPC share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, January 4. NTPC share price opened at ₹310.60 against its previous close of 306.25 and jumped 5 per cent to hit its fresh record high of ₹321.70.
