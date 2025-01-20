NTPC share price: PSU stock jumps after this CAPEX expansion update

Shares of NTPC rose by 3 percent in intra-day trading on Monday, January 20, following the announcement of a significant milestone in the company’s renewable energy segment. NTPC declared the commercial operation of the second part capacity of 25 MW at its Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat. This development is expected to contribute positively to the company’s growing renewable energy footprint.

The second part capacity of 25 MW, part of the 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project, officially began commercial operation on January 17, 2025. This follows the earlier declaration of the first part capacity of 37.5 MW, which was officially operational from December 21, 2024. With these additions, NTPC’s total installed and commercial capacity now stands at an impressive 76,733.18 MW, reinforcing its position as a leading player in India’s power sector.

Q3FY25 Earnings Outlook NTPC’s financial performance for the December quarter (Q3FY25) is expected to show steady growth. Net sales are projected to increase by 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹45,100 crore, driven by higher generation levels and stable fuel costs. EBITDA is anticipated to rise by 5 percent YoY to ₹11,900 crore. However, net profit after tax (PAT) is expected to decline by 4 percent to ₹4,993.90 crore, reflecting the impact of certain cost pressures.

Solid Performance in the Previous Quarter In the September quarter, NTPC demonstrated a robust performance, with a 14 percent rise in consolidated net profit, which reached ₹5,380.25 crore compared to ₹4,726.40 crore in the same period last year. Despite a slight dip in total income, which fell to ₹45,197.77 crore from ₹45,384.64 crore, the company managed to maintain a stable average tariff of ₹4.67 per unit, up from ₹4.61 per unit in the previous year.

In addition to its operational updates, NTPC’s Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend will be paid on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each. The payment of the dividend is scheduled for November 18, 2024, providing further value to shareholders.

Stock Price Trend The PSU stock rose as much as 3.1 percent to its day's high of ₹336.55. This is the stock's 5th straight session of gains. It is now 25 percent away from its peak of ₹448.30, hit in September 2024. Meanwhile, it has advanced 13 percent from its 52-week low of ₹296.85, hit last week on January 13, 2025.

