Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 14:40:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.40 -1.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.65 3.74%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.50 0.34%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,641.00 -0.36%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.80 3.10%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NTPC share price rises 4%, scales 52-week highs: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
BackBack

NTPC share price rises 4%, scales 52-week highs: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock market today: NTPC share price with gains of more than 4%, was amongst largest Nifty-50 gainers and it scaled 52-week highs. Rising capacities and expansion plans keep investor confidence firm. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

NTPC share price rises more than 4% to scale 52-week highsPremium
NTPC share price rises more than 4% to scale 52-week highs

NTPC Limited share price gained more than 4% on Monday to hit record highs of 358.30 on the NSE, during intraday trades. Notably NTPC  stock was the largest gainer among Nifty-50 stocks.

As the power demand in the country remains strong and is lifting prospects of power producers like NTPC, the news flow around further capacity expansions remains strong, improving earnings prospects for NTPC and also investor confidence.

The Board of Directors of NTPC, in their meeting held on 3rd March 2024, have accorded investment approval for Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs. 17,195.31 crore. 

Also Read- General Elections 2024: Phillip Capital believes incremental equity returns can be made on buy-on-dips; check top picks

As the development bodes well for future capacities, NTPC group capacity has already crossed the 75 GW mark in March. ( One gigawatt (GW) = 1,000 megawatts or MWs)

NTPC, based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, on 1st March had announced successful completion of trial operations at Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand. With this successful completion of trial operation, the project consequently got included in the installed capacity of NTPC .

The total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis thereby became 59298 MW and on group basis thereby had become 75418 MW.

NTPC has remained amongst top picks of analysts based on rise in capacities and strong power demand. 

NTPC was amongst top picks of Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.

 Analysts at Jefferies had said that "We estimate Power Capex CAGR will rise 9x at 20% in FY23-26 versus just 2.2% in FY10-20. As India enters a phase of capex-driven GDP growth, power intensity should rise.  NTPC is a major beneficiary of the capex uptick.FY23-26 as per Jefferies, should see NTPC's consolidated non-fossil portfolio rise 4.9x to 15 GW. 

Also Read- TVS, Eicher, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors preferred picks of Jefferies as auto companies see divergent February sales trend

Jefferies estimates factor in 14 GW solar/wind Renewable energy by FY26 versus NTPC’s target of 15 GW.

Monetisation plans with stake sale/IPO over two to three years up as more assets come on the ground are an additional trigger ahead, Jefferies had said.  Interest cost advantage gives room to bid 10-15% lower and earn same equity IRR (internal rate of return).

Jefferies Target price stood at Rs415 valuing the company at 2.3 times consolidated Price to Book FY26 estimates, in line with the average of the past upcycle.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie