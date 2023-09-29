NTPC share price snaps two-day losing streak, hits all-time high; here's why
NTPC share price jumps nearly 6% to all-time high on news of power facility starting operation. ICICI Direct Research maintains 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹300.
NTPC share price jumped nearly 6% on Friday's trading session to touch a all-time high of ₹251.50 on BSE after the 800-MW power facility for NTPC started operation, and brokerage ICICI Direct Research maintained a 'buy' rating for the NTPC stock with a target price of ₹300 and saw potential upside of 24% from Wednesday's closing price of ₹240. NTPC shares today opened at intraday low of ₹239.20 apiece. NTPC shares snapped its 2-day losing streak on Friday's session.
