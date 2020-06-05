Shares of NTPC were up +0.63% at 09:58 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded +0.63% higher at ₹95.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹94,740.39 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID fell 0.24%, PTC rose 2.1%, and TORNTPOWER rose 0.09%.

At day's high, NTPC shares rose as much as 1.0% to ₹96.10, after opening at ₹95.15. NTPC shares had closed at ₹95.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹94.55 to ₹96.10 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of ₹145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of ₹85.55 to ₹99.70 while in the last week, between ₹92.80 to ₹99.70. 0.84 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of ₹23496.35 crore and profits of ₹2995.14 crore.

