Home >Markets >Stock Markets >NTPC share price up 0.63% at 09:58 today
Shares of NTPC were up +0.63% at 09:58 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market

NTPC share price up 0.63% at 09:58 today

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

Shares of NTPC were up +0.63% at 09:58 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded +0.63% higher at 95.75, giving it a market capitalization of 94,740.39 crore.

Shares of NTPC were up +0.63% at 09:58 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. NTPC shares traded +0.63% higher at 95.75, giving it a market capitalization of 94,740.39 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, POWERGRID fell 0.24%, PTC rose 2.1%, and TORNTPOWER rose 0.09%.

At day's high, NTPC shares rose as much as 1.0% to 96.10, after opening at 95.15. NTPC shares had closed at 95.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 94.55 to 96.10 on BSE.

On BSE, NTPC shares had a 52-week high of 145.85 on Jul 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of 74.0 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, NTPC shares have traded in a range of 85.55 to 99.70 while in the last week, between 92.80 to 99.70. 0.84 Lakh shares of NTPC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, NTPC had posted standalone revenues of 23496.35 crore and profits of 2995.14 crore.

