Energy stocks have delivered solid returns over the past year, with NTPC among the steady performers. Over the last 12 months, NTPC shares have risen about 17%, climbing from ₹310 on 10 February 2025 to around ₹365.

The question now is whether that momentum can continue.

This analysis examines NTPC’s growth drivers, risks and earnings outlook, but is not an investment recommendation.

NTPC: At an inflexion point

NTPC Ltd, incorporated in 1975 as National Thermal Power Corp., is India’s largest power generation company and a central pillar of the country’s electricity system. A Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, the company’s core business remains electricity generation, anchored in coal-based thermal power even as it expands steadily into renewable energy.

Its scale provides strong demand visibility. As India’s biggest power producer, NTPC commands a dominant share of installed capacity and generation, supported largely by long-term power purchase agreements that underpin revenue stability.

Operationally, the company continues to outperform peers. NTPC’s coal plants recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 77.44% in FY25, the highest in seven years, compared with the national coal PLF of 67.23%, reflecting efficient utilization and reliability.

Expansion driving growth

The company’s long-term investment case rests heavily on capacity expansion. NTPC aims to scale total generation capacity to 149 GW by 2032 while gradually reshaping its energy mix.

Alongside new thermal capacity, the company is accelerating renewable additions through solar, wind and round-the-clock hybrid projects. It is also piloting long-duration energy storage technologies such as vanadium redox flow batteries, exploring nuclear power through joint ventures, and investing in emerging areas including green hydrogen, green chemicals and carbon capture.

The broader sector backdrop remains supportive. India’s power demand continues to rise on the back of electrification, industrial growth and rising consumption, ensuring sustained need for base-load generation even as the energy transition gathers pace. NTPC’s government ownership further strengthens its position through policy support, funding access and predictable contracting structures.

Risks and constraints

Despite the favourable outlook, execution remains a recurring concern. NTPC has historically faced delays in commissioning projects, particularly in renewables and thermal expansions, due to land acquisition hurdles and supply-chain challenges. Such delays can defer revenue realisation and weigh on investor sentiment.

Regulatory exposure is another key risk. As a state-owned enterprise, NTPC’s profitability is closely tied to tariff frameworks, procurement policies and broader government decisions affecting the power sector.

Environmental compliance costs are also rising. Stricter emission norms, ash disposal requirements and water-use regulations may require continued capital expenditure, potentially pressuring margins. Meanwhile, the company faces intensifying competition in renewables from more specialised and agile private player

Financial metrics

Financially, growth has remained modest but stable. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 stood at ₹458,457 million, up about 1.7% year-on-year from ₹450,694 million. Consolidated net profit rose 8.4% to ₹54,886 million from ₹50,625 million a year earlier.

Capacity additions are beginning to accelerate. NTPC Group added 1,744 MW during Q3, including 800 MW from the Patratu thermal power station, 694 MW from renewables and 250 MW from the THDC pumped storage project. A further 468 MW of renewable capacity was commissioned in January 2026, taking total additions in FY26 so far to 6,615 MW, the highest achieved in a 10-month period. The company remains on track for one of its strongest annual capacity additions, supported by a robust project pipeline.

Execution holds the key

Over the next three years, NTPC’s share performance will likely hinge on its ability to translate expansion into sustained earnings growth. Successful execution of its capex pipeline and diversification strategy could support steady returns.

However, missed timelines remain a persistent risk. Continued dependence on coal, exposure to fuel-cost volatility, and potential regulatory or environmental changes could weigh on profitability. Returns may therefore remain uneven if execution challenges or sectoral headwinds intensify.

Investors evaluating the stock should focus on fundamentals, governance standards and valuations while conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

