NTPC shares rise 17% in a year. Can India’s power giant sustain the momentum?
Summary
Strong capacity expansion, rising power demand and renewable ambitions support the outlook, but execution risks and coal dependence could shape returns ahead.
Energy stocks have delivered solid returns over the past year, with NTPC among the steady performers. Over the last 12 months, NTPC shares have risen about 17%, climbing from ₹310 on 10 February 2025 to around ₹365.
