Capacity additions are beginning to accelerate. NTPC Group added 1,744 MW during Q3, including 800 MW from the Patratu thermal power station, 694 MW from renewables and 250 MW from the THDC pumped storage project. A further 468 MW of renewable capacity was commissioned in January 2026, taking total additions in FY26 so far to 6,615 MW, the highest achieved in a 10-month period. The company remains on track for one of its strongest annual capacity additions, supported by a robust project pipeline.