NTPC shares rise 5% to hit fresh record high after brokerages raise target price

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has upheld its 'Buy' rating on NTPC and raised its 12-month target price for the stock to 485 from the previous 445.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Jul 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Trade Now
NTPC stock rallied over 5 per cent to hit new record high on Tuesday.
NTPC stock rallied over 5 per cent to hit new record high on Tuesday.

Shares of state-owned NTPC Ltd. are up nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday, reaching another record high. The stock is also the leading gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has upheld its 'Buy' rating on NTPC and raised its 12-month target price for the stock to 485 from the previous 445. This new target price suggests a potential increase of nearly 23 per cent from the stock's closing level on Monday.

Also Read | GNFC share price rises 3%: remains pick of Prabhudas Lilladher with 12% upside

Jefferies noted that NTPC's first-quarter profit exceeded expectations by 11 per cent. Although the fixed cost under-recovery was 200 crore, up from 100 crore year-on-year, this was offset by higher plant load factors (PLFs) for coal and gas.

In the June quarter, capacity addition was modest at 90 MW. The management has projected an addition of 23 GW from FY25 to FY27, primarily driven by renewables.

The brokerage firm notes that the increase in renewable energy capacity and pilot projects on green hydrogen continue to serve as catalysts for re-rating.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Elara Securities has also upgraded the NTPC stock from ‘accumulate’ to ‘buy’ with a higher target price of 474 on better visibility on regulated returns. The brokerage firm sees an upside potential of up to 20 per cent.

Also Read | Varun Beverages shares crash 7% after June quarter results

“We revise our rating to Buy from Accumulate and raise our TP to INR 474 from INR 400 on better visibility on regulated returns and traction in RE initiatives based on 2.6x (from (from 2.0) P/B regulated equity FY27E P/B, 13x (unchanged) EV/EBITDA FY27E for renewable assets and 1.0x (unchanged) in cash & investment,” the brokerage firm said.

Elara believes that its regulated equity base will increase on 26GW addition of thermal capacity. An expanding RE pipeline and foray into new business verticals of green hydrogen & pumped hydro storage would drive growth. The stock is trading at 2.0x FY27E P/B, which seems attractive.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 05:07 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNTPC shares rise 5% to hit fresh record high after brokerages raise target price

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.00
03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
2.8 (1.55%)

Bharat Electronics

318.00
03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-3.35 (-1.04%)

Tata Steel

164.05
03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.74%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

348.50
03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
10.7 (3.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fine Organic Industries

5,875.45
03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
522.2 (9.75%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,692.20
03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
409.8 (9.57%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

200.00
03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
17.1 (9.35%)

Kansai Nerolac Paints

304.85
03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
23.35 (8.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue