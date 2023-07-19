NTPC, SJVN share price rally, Tata Power slips; Check out what is happening in power stocks3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Goldman Sachs is of the view that India’s power sector is undergoing a generational shift. It believes that in India’s move to shift towards clean energy, the transition led business model upgrades and rising peak deficits will drive re-rating in power stocks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×