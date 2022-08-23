NTPC to issue debentures worth 2,000 cr on Aug 25 at 7.44% coupon rate

During the quarter, NTPC's gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period. The company's coal production (from captive mines) in Q1FY23 stood at 4.10 million tonnes, up from 2.46 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.