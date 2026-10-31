NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy Q2 results 2026 compared: Which PSU wins on Q2 profit, revenue, EBITDA, dividend? Details

NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy Q2 results 2026 compared: State-run NTPC Limited and its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Limited, have recently announced their second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27. While the Maharatna PSU reported a 38.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2 profit, its renewable energy arm reported a 59% annual growth in profit.

As investors will closely track these two PSU stocks’ movement on Monday, November 2, post Q2 results announcement, here’s a comparison of their Q2 profit, revenue, EBITDA and dividend announcement.

NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy: Q2 profit NTPC reported a net profit of ₹7,029.56 crore in the September quarter of FY27, which is 38.7% higher than ₹5,066.78 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its net profit stood at ₹6721.05 crore profit in Q1FY27. NTPC Green Energy’s net profit stood at ₹137.50 crore which is 59% higher than ₹86.38 crore reported in the year ago period.

NTPC vs NTPC GReen Energy: Revenue, total income, EBITDA The state-run power generation firm reported a 21.2% annual jump in its net consolidated revenue to ₹54,269.95 crore from ₹44,784.05 crore a year earlier. Whereas its total income surged to ₹ ₹54,715.69 crore from ₹45,262.10 crore, while total expenses increased to ₹48,059.30 crore from ₹40,218.03 crore.

NTPC’s renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy, clocked a 52% annual growth in its total income to ₹1,000.76 crore from ₹656.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In Q2 FY27, the company's total expenses stood at ₹876.03 crore as against ₹551 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to ₹ ₹15,627 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹12,814 crore in Q2FY26. NTPC Green Energy’s EBITDA increased to ₹544.45 crore from ₹368.28 crore YoY.

NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy: Dividend NTPC announced its first interim dividend for FY27, at the rate of 30% ( ₹3 per equity share) on the face value of ₹10/- each for the Financial Year 2026-27. NTPC Green Energy didn’t announce any dividend alongside its Q2FY27 results.