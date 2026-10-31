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NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy Q2 results 2026 compared: Which PSU wins on Q2 profit, revenue, EBITDA, dividend? Details

NTPC reported Q2 FY27 profit growth of 38.7% to 7,029.56 crore, while subsidiary NTPC Green Energy’s profit rose 59% to 137.50 crore. 

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published31 Oct 2026, 07:53 PM IST
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NTPC reported Q2 FY27 profit growth of 38.7% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,029.56 crore on Saturday, a day after Q2 results announced by its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy (AI image for representational purpose)
NTPC reported Q2 FY27 profit growth of 38.7% to ₹7,029.56 crore on Saturday, a day after Q2 results announced by its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy (AI image for representational purpose)

NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy Q2 results 2026 compared: State-run NTPC Limited and its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Limited, have recently announced their second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27. While the Maharatna PSU reported a 38.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2 profit, its renewable energy arm reported a 59% annual growth in profit.

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As investors will closely track these two PSU stocks’ movement on Monday, November 2, post Q2 results announcement, here’s a comparison of their Q2 profit, revenue, EBITDA and dividend announcement.

NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy: Q2 profit

NTPC reported a net profit of 7,029.56 crore in the September quarter of FY27, which is 38.7% higher than 5,066.78 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its net profit stood at 6721.05 crore profit in Q1FY27. NTPC Green Energy’s net profit stood at 137.50 crore which is 59% higher than 86.38 crore reported in the year ago period.

NTPC vs NTPC GReen Energy: Revenue, total income, EBITDA

The state-run power generation firm reported a 21.2% annual jump in its net consolidated revenue to 54,269.95 crore from 44,784.05 crore a year earlier. Whereas its total income surged to 54,715.69 crore from 45,262.10 crore, while total expenses increased to 48,059.30 crore from 40,218.03 crore.

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NTPC’s renewable energy arm, NTPC Green Energy, clocked a 52% annual growth in its total income to 1,000.76 crore from 656.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In Q2 FY27, the company's total expenses stood at 876.03 crore as against 551 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 15,627 crore in Q2FY27, against 12,814 crore in Q2FY26. NTPC Green Energy’s EBITDA increased to 544.45 crore from 368.28 crore YoY.

NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy: Dividend

NTPC announced its first interim dividend for FY27, at the rate of 30% ( 3 per equity share) on the face value of 10/- each for the Financial Year 2026-27. NTPC Green Energy didn’t announce any dividend alongside its Q2FY27 results.

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NTPC vs NTPC Green Energy share price trend

NTPC share price closed 2.23% higher at 316 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 3,06,414.65 crore on Friday. NTPC Green Energy stock ended 1.74% lower at 82.47 per share with an MCap of 69,491.94 crore.

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