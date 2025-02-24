The IPO of Nukleus Office Solutions, which opened for bidding today, February 24, saw moderate investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 0.13 times as of 2:00 a.m., according to exchange data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 0.14 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category received a 0.01 times subscription.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure and security deposits for the establishment of new centers, building a technology platform, integrating all centers, enabling online client interaction and a mobile application, increasing brand visibility through advertising expenses, and general corporate purposes.

Nukleus Office Solutions issue details 1. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Monday, February 24, and will conclude on Thursday, February 27.

2. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO Price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹234 per equity share.

3. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹31.70 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 13.55 lakh shares.

4. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹140,000 for retail investors.

5. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO reservation: The IPO offers 10.65 lakh shares to non-institutional buyers and 5.05 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Friday, February 28. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Monday, March 3, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, March 4.

8. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO on Tuesday was 0, indicating that the stock is likely to list at its issue price.

9. Nukleus Office Solutions IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Sundae Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Nukleus Office Solutions IPO is Nikunj Stockbrokers Limited.

10. Nukleus Office Solutions overview: The company offers co-working and managed office spaces in Delhi NCR, featuring furnished and flexible workspaces like dedicated desks, private cabins, meeting rooms, startup zones, and virtual offices. It offers various office solutions for startups, SMEs, large enterprises, professionals, and entrepreneurs. They provide fully serviced workspaces for 50-500 seat enterprises, as per the company's DRHP report.