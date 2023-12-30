Number of BSE-registered investors see a jump of 27% YoY in 2023. What does it mean for the market?
The domestic market's remarkable performance in 2023 can be attributed to factors like a strong macroeconomic environment, anticipated rate cuts, increased foreign capital inflows, and a significant surge in the number of retail investors.
The domestic equity market ended the year 2023 with impressive gains. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed the year with substantial gains, marking a notable uptick of 19 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Notably, the mid and smallcap indices delivered exceptional performance, far surpassing the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index soared by 46 per cent, while the Smallcap index surged by 48 per cent, showcasing remarkable market resilience and investor confidence.
