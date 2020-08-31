Suvodeep Rakshit, vice-president and senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, said, “Going forward, given the gradual improvement in activity indicators (remaining well below pre-covid levels), the growth recovery will be gradual and contracting for all quarters in FY2021. Further, growth recovery will also be hinged to the curb of the spread of covid and removal of even localized lockdowns. The choice for the government will be on whether the consumption or the investment side needs to be pushed. Given the limited fiscal space and the need to stimulate a more durable growth, growth recovery will be gradual and is likely to continue into the first half of FY22."