Nuvama expects 38% upside potential in Dhanuka Agritech; here's why

Nuvama expects 38% upside potential in Dhanuka Agritech; here's why3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Nuvama Institutional Equites recommends 'buy' for Dhanuka Agritech due to expected profitability increase. Monsoon remains a concern. Stock rose 6% on Thursday. New product launches and plant ramp-up expected. Margins and revenue expected to improve in FY26.
Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equites has a 'buy' recommendation on Dhanuka Agritech Ltd following its latest meet with the company's MD, M K Dhanuka and executive director Harsh Dhanuka.
