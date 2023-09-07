Nuvama expects 38% upside potential in Dhanuka Agritech; here's why

Nuvama Institutional Equites recommends 'buy' for Dhanuka Agritech due to expected profitability increase. Monsoon remains a concern. Stock rose 6% on Thursday. New product launches and plant ramp-up expected. Margins and revenue expected to improve in FY26.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equites has a 'buy' recommendation on Dhanuka Agritech Ltd following its latest meet with the company's MD, M K Dhanuka and executive director Harsh Dhanuka.

The brokerage firm stated in its report that it expects total profitability to increase with a rise of volume growth and margins. However, an inadequate monsoon in September–October could have a negative effect on demand.

Nuvama anticipates a 38% potential increase in value for Dhanuka Agritech within the period of 12 months, with a price target of ₹1,089 from the stock's closing price of ₹790 on Wednesday.

On Thursday's trading session, the Dhanuka Agritech stock rose near 6% to touch a new 52-week high of ₹836.45 apiece on BSE. According to technical analysts, the Dhanuka Agritech stock prices saw a price volume breakout and by sustaining above 820.

"We are seeing a multi month breakout, further upside can be expected in the near towards with 910 as next resistance whereas 810 can be seen as immediate support. This is generally a low volume counter with volume spike seen in today's session, considering the low volume base one should avoid aggressive bets," an analyst said.

Dhanuka Agritech share price closed at ₹824.35 apiece, up 4.20% on Thursday.

Here are the key takeaways from the management meet:

Demand scenario improved significantly in Q2FY24 The overall demand scenario saw a significant improvement in July as a result of the monsoon's recovery in the north and west during the month. Herbicide sales increased dramatically once the monsoon returned.

Despite August's continued weakness due to prolonged dry weather that resulted in a significant inventory of herbicides, the demand for insecticides was favourable due to rising humidity and more problems with pests. This is probably what will spur total volume increase for Q2FY24, and management is optimistic about a solid double-digit growth.

Monsoon remains a key deterrent for rabi crop outlook If there is a pickup in September, the management anticipates that the extended dry spells in August can be overcome. However, further monsoon in September would be essential for maintaining ground level and reservoir level, which would affect the outlook for the rabi crop.

New launches stay strong Dhanuka Agritech keeps emphasising product launches. It introduced three novel molecules: 'Defend' (an insecticide for paddy BPH), 'Mesotrax' (a herbicide for sugarcane and maize), and 'Implode' (a herbicide for maize). Recently, 'TIZOM' was launched. The management anticipates that these products will contribute roughly ₹500 million in revenue in FY24E.Dahej plant to ramp up gradually.

Dahej plant to ramp up gradually The company opened a factory in Dahej in August to manufacture intermediates and technicals with a capex of roughly ₹2.5 billion. Basic infrastructure has required a significant initial expenditure; but, with additional funding of ₹4-5 billion, the facility can be ramped up to commission eight to ten such units over time.

Expect margins and revenue ramp-up in FY26 Due to lower utilisation and negative operating leverage, the revenue contribution for FY24 is anticipated to be ₹500 million, which will have an adverse effect on EBITDA. The revenue contribution is expected to rise to ₹1.2–1.3 billion in FY25 with a further uptick in use. But the business anticipates a negligible contribution to EBITDA in FY25 and a ramp-up in revenues in FY26.

Cash flow generation and rewards to shareholder The management will keep putting its efforts into distributing dividends and buying back stock to shareholders. The company is anticipated to distribute excess cash flows to shareholders because its free cash flow will probably continue to be robust and because the incremental investment needed to ramp up the Dahej facility is probably only going to be between ₹500 and ₹800 million.