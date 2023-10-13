Nuvama initiates coverage on United Breweries with 'buy', sees 22% upside – here's why
Nuvama initiated coverage on United Breweries with a ‘buy’ rating, setting a target price of ₹1,935 apiece, which represents an upside of 22.31% from its current market price of 1,582 apiece.
United Breweries (UBBL) shares have underperformed this year after delivering positive returns in CY21 and CY22. The stock experienced a 6.33% decline in January and a subsequent 9.12% fall in February. Although the shares experienced a recovery in the following months, they remain down by 12% from their all-time high of ₹1,806 apiece.
