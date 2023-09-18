Nuvama sees pocket of opportunities in small, midcaps, lists its top picks

Nuvama sees pocket of opportunities in small, midcaps, lists its top picks3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Market leaders in the Small & Midcap sector (SMIDs) have consistently provided higher investor returns, says domestic brokerage Nuvama Equities. Nuvama's top SMID picks include Polycab, Blue Dart, Coforge, Escorts Kubota, Prince Pipes, PI Industries, BHEL, APL Apollo Tubes, and Sterling & Wilson.
In its analysis, domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities stated that the majority of market leaders in the Small & Midcap sector (SMIDs) have consistently provided higher investor returns.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started