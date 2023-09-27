Nuvama Wealth Management makes stock market debut; lists at ₹2,699 per share on BSE1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
The Nuvama Group now comprises all the companies of the Edelweiss group founded by Rashesh Shah in 1993, barring the insurance and mutual fund businesses, and is into wealth management, asset management and capital markets.
Nuvama Wealth Management, earlier known as Edelweiss Securities, made its debut in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, September 26. The spun off entity, Nuvama Wealth Management shares were listed at ₹2,699.00 apiece on the BSE and at ₹2,750 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
