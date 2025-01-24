Nuvama Wealth Management to declare Q3 results 2025 on THIS date. Check details

Financial services and stockbroking firm Nuvama Wealth Management Limited announced on Friday, January 24, that it will conduct its board meeting on Friday, January 31, 2025, to consider its upcoming October-December quarter results for the current fiscal (Q3FY25).

“We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 31, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024,” according to the company's BSE filing.

With the results data announcement, the company has also announced that they will hold a third-quarter results conference call to discuss the financial performance of the firm with shareholders and analysts on Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. (IST).

The company also reiterated that the trading window for the "designated persons" has been closed from January 1, 2025, to February 2, 2025, with both dates included in the time frame.

Nuvama Wealth Management share price Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd's shares were trading 1.52 per cent lower at ₹5,580.65 at Friday's market session, compared to ₹5,666.65 at the previous stock market close.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹7,647.95 on December 11, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹3,172.85 on February 6, 2024, as per the BSE data.

Nuvama Wealth Management's shares have given investors over 130 per cent returns in the last five years and 65.20 per cent returns in the last one year. However, the stock broker's shares are trading nearly 20 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

About Nuvama Wealth Nuvama Group (formerly known as Edelweiss Wealth Management) is an investment firm with over 25 years of presence in the Indian stock market and deals with clients from the world of private equity, real assets and credit along with markets, in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, according to the data collected from company website.

