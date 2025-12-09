Nuvama Wealth sets December 26 as record date for first ever stock split. Details here

The board of directors of Nuvama Wealth Management has set Friday, December 26, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the proposed stock split.

Earlier in November, Nuvama Wealth Management's board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. This means each fully paid-up equity share will be divided into five shares, with the face value adjusting from ₹10 to ₹2. The company currently has a total of 385.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares.

This marks Nuvama Wealth Management’s first-ever stock split and represents a significant corporate milestone for the company. While the stock split does not affect the company’s business or fundamentals, it will influence the stock’s valuation metrics and trading patterns.

A stock split is a corporate measure in which a company increases the number of its shares by dividing existing ones into smaller units. While this step raises the total share count and reduces the price per share, it does not affect the company’s overall market capitalisation. The move typically aims to make shares more affordable and attractive to a larger pool of investors.

The record date is key in deciding which shareholders are eligible for the split. Since Indian markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, buying shares on the record date alone will not make an investor eligible. For instance, if December 26 is the record date, the purchase must be completed by December 24—markets are closed on December 25 for Christmas—to qualify.

Nuvama Wealth Management share price trend The company’s shares remained under pressure this month, falling 5.20% so far, as investors appeared to book profits following a strong rally over the last two months, which had led to a cumulative gain of nearly 19%.

The stock fluctuated widely in 2025 amid heightened volatility in the broader market, resulting in a mild surge of 2.27% so far. While this year’s performance remained muted, the stock closed 2024 with a sharp gain of 93%.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP signals modest listing pop — Check 5 key risks