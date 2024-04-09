Nuvama Wealth share price jumps over 6% after Jefferies initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ call, sees 34% upside
Jefferies believes Indian wealth managers are well-placed to ride on India’s economic growth and financialization of savings, especially into capital markets. Leading players will benefit from strong inflows and operating efficiencies to deliver 20-22% profit CAGR over FY24-27E.
Nuvama Wealth Management share price jumped over 6%, while 360 ONE WAM shares gained over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after foreign brokerage firm Jefferies initiated its coverage on the both the stocks with a ‘Buy’ rating.
