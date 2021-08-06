Nuvoco Vistas IPO: GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Nuvoco Vistas IPO: ₹5,000 crore public issue is going to open for subscription on 9th August 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 11th August 2021. Out of ₹5,000 crore, the company plans to raise ₹1500 crore from fresh issues while it plans to raise ₹3500 crore through OFS (offer for sale). The company management has fixed issue price at ₹560 to ₹570 and company shares are available in the grey market at premium of ₹40.