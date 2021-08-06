Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nuvoco Vistas IPO: GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Nuvoco Vistas IPO: GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Nuvoco Vistas IPO subscription details: The public issue will open for subscription on 9th August and it will remain open for subscription till 11th August 2021. Photo: Courtesy Nuvoco Vistas website
2 min read . 01:19 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP today is 40 and the expected listing price by the grey market in regard to this public issue is 610

Nuvoco Vistas IPO: 5,000 crore public issue is going to open for subscription on 9th August 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 11th August 2021. Out of 5,000 crore, the company plans to raise 1500 crore from fresh issues while it plans to raise 3500 crore through OFS (offer for sale). The company management has fixed issue price at 560 to 570 and company shares are available in the grey market at premium of 40.

Here we list out important details in regard to Nuvoco Vistas IPO in 10 points:

1] Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP: Nuvoco Vistas shares are available today at 40 premium in the grey market that means Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP today is 40 and the expected listing price by the grey market in regard to this public issue is 610 ( 570 + 40) — aggregating to listing premium of around 7 per cent.

2] Nuvoco Vistas IPO opening date: The public issue will open for subscription on 9th August and it will remain open for subscription till 11th August 2021.

3] Nuvoco Vistas IPO price band: The company management has fixed price band of the public issue at 560 to 570.

4] Nuvoco Vistas IPO size: Promoters' of the company plans to raise 5,000 crore from this public issue. Out of this 5,000, they are aiming to raise 1500 from fresh issue and 3500 from OFS.

5] Nuvoco Vistas IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 26 Nuvoco Vistas shares.

6] Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment of Nuvoco Vistas is 17th August 2021.

7] Nuvoco Vistas IPO investment limit: As mentioned-above, a bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots. That means, one bidder can apply for minimum one lot. Similarly, the maximum lots allowed to a single bidder are 13. So, a bidder can invest a minimum of 14,820 ( 570 x 26) and maximum of 1,92,660 [( 570 x 26) x 13].

8] Nuvoco Vistas IPO listing date: The public issue will be listed at both NSE and BSE and the tentative date for listing is 23rd August 2021.

9] Issue type: The public issue will be completely book build in nature with face value of 10 per equity share.

10] Promoters' holding: After the successful listing of company shares, promoters holding in the company will come down from existing 95.24 per cent to 71.03 per cent.

