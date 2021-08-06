Nuvoco Vistas IPO: GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Nuvoco Vistas IPO: GMP, price, other details in 10 points2 min read . 01:19 PM IST
- Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP today is ₹40 and the expected listing price by the grey market in regard to this public issue is ₹610
Nuvoco Vistas IPO: ₹5,000 crore public issue is going to open for subscription on 9th August 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 11th August 2021. Out of ₹5,000 crore, the company plans to raise ₹1500 crore from fresh issues while it plans to raise ₹3500 crore through OFS (offer for sale). The company management has fixed issue price at ₹560 to ₹570 and company shares are available in the grey market at premium of ₹40.
Here we list out important details in regard to Nuvoco Vistas IPO in 10 points:
1] Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP: Nuvoco Vistas shares are available today at ₹40 premium in the grey market that means Nuvoco Vistas IPO GMP today is ₹40 and the expected listing price by the grey market in regard to this public issue is ₹610 ( ₹570 + ₹40) — aggregating to listing premium of around 7 per cent.
2] Nuvoco Vistas IPO opening date: The public issue will open for subscription on 9th August and it will remain open for subscription till 11th August 2021.
3] Nuvoco Vistas IPO price band: The company management has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹560 to ₹570.
4] Nuvoco Vistas IPO size: Promoters' of the company plans to raise ₹5,000 crore from this public issue. Out of this ₹5,000, they are aiming to raise ₹1500 from fresh issue and ₹3500 from OFS.
5] Nuvoco Vistas IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 26 Nuvoco Vistas shares.
6] Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment of Nuvoco Vistas is 17th August 2021.
7] Nuvoco Vistas IPO investment limit: As mentioned-above, a bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots. That means, one bidder can apply for minimum one lot. Similarly, the maximum lots allowed to a single bidder are 13. So, a bidder can invest a minimum of ₹14,820 ( ₹570 x 26) and maximum of ₹1,92,660 [( ₹570 x 26) x 13].
8] Nuvoco Vistas IPO listing date: The public issue will be listed at both NSE and BSE and the tentative date for listing is 23rd August 2021.
9] Issue type: The public issue will be completely book build in nature with face value of ₹10 per equity share.
10] Promoters' holding: After the successful listing of company shares, promoters holding in the company will come down from existing 95.24 per cent to 71.03 per cent.
