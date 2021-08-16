Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: How to check application status

Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: How to check application status

Premium
Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx to check their share allotment status. Photo: Courtesy Nuvoco Vistas website
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: Bidders are advised to check their share allotment status online in two ways — either at BSE website or at official registrar's website

Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: After closure of subscription, bidders of the public issue are eagerly waiting for Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment date, which is expected to happen on 17th August 2021. Initiation of refund for unlucky bidders may happen on 18th August 2021 while credit of Nuvoco Vistas shares in the Demat Account of lucky bidders is likely to take place on 20th August 2021. So, those bidders, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check their share allotment status online in two ways — either at BSE website or at official registrar's website. Official registrar of Nuvoco Vistas IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Direct links to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders have two official options to check their application status online. However, for convenience, they can log in at the direct links of BSE and Link Intime as well. Direct link to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status online is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx while to check application status online at Link Intime website, direct link is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status at BSE

As mentioned above, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx to check their share allotment status.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Nuvoco Vistas IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status at Link Intime

As mentioned above, direct link to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status online at Link Intime is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment;

2] Select Nuvoco Vistas IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

