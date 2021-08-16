Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: How to check application status

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: After closure of subscription, bidders of the public issue are eagerly waiting for Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment date, which is expected to happen on 17th August 2021. Initiation of refund for unlucky bidders may happen on 18th August 2021 while credit of Nuvoco Vistas shares in the Demat Account of lucky bidders is likely to take place on 20th August 2021. So, those bidders, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check their share allotment status online in two ways — either at BSE website or at official registrar's website. Official registrar of Nuvoco Vistas IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

As mentioned above, bidders have two official options to check their application status online. However, for convenience, they can log in at the direct links of BSE and Link Intime as well. Direct link to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status online is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx while to check application status online at Link Intime website, direct link is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

As mentioned above, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx to check their share allotment status.

3] Enter your IPO application number;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

How to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status at Link Intime

As mentioned above, direct link to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status online at Link Intime is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment;

2] Select Nuvoco Vistas IPO;

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

